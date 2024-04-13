  Saturday Apr, 13 2024 12:46:39 AM

SACLEO: PRO-12 arrests 71 wanted persons, seizes P1.5-M shabu

Peace and Order • 17:00 PM Fri Apr 12, 2024
By: 
DXOM-NDBC

KORONADAL CITY – Seventy-one wanted persons with warrants of arrest issued by various local courts were arrested during the daylong Simultaneous Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in the Soccsksargen Region on Thursday.

“It was a resounding success,” said Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, regional director for the Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen (PRO-12), in a statement Friday.

Of the 71, seven were listed as the most wanted at the regional level, eight at the provincial level, and 13 at the municipal level.

Also arrested were 43 persons for other crimes.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, 18 drug personalities were arrested during the SACLEO, which led to the recovery of PHP1,592,444 worth of shabu.

Placer said the amount included the PHP1.3 million worth of shabu seized from a 27-year-old female drug peddler in Barangay Dadiangas West, General Santos City.

On loose firearms, he noted the recovery of 53 assorted firearms in 52 operations in the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and the cities of Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal, and General Santos. 

