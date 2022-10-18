  Tuesday Oct, 18 2022 08:04:03 PM

Safety tip: Don't trim trees near powerlines, let Cotabato Light do it

USEFUL TIPS • 15:30 PM Tue Oct 18, 2022
27
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Public Safety Awareness: Don't trim trees near powerlines yourself. Trimming trees may seem fairly easy, but it's just not worth the risk of electric shock, falling or even being killed.

Please report to us by calling our customer service hotline or send message to our email address and facebook page if you intend clearing trees near powerlines.

Safety first. The safe way is the best way!

