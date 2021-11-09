  Tuesday Nov, 09 2021 06:55:47 PM

Sara withdraws from mayoralty race; Baste replaces her

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 16:45 PM Tue Nov 9, 2021
Che Palicte/PNA
WITHDRAW. Mayor Sara Z. Duterte (center) exits from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Davao City after she withdrew her candidacy for reelection on Tuesday afternoon (November 9).(Photo courtesy of Arjoy Ceniza)

DAVAO CITY - Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Tuesday afternoon withdrew her re-election bid and named her brother, Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, as her substitute.

In a Facebook post, the presidential daughter said her brother, who has also officially backed out of the vice mayoral race, will now be substituted by lawyer Melchor Quitain Jr.

“This is all for now. Thank you very much,” Sara added.

Around 13 minutes after her announcement on her Facebook account, more than 11,000 netizens commented and 30,000 have already shared the post. The netizens expressed excitement and happiness about the presidential daughter’s decision.

Like his sister, Baste announced his withdrawal via Facebook and thanked the Dabawenyos for the support they have given him. He later proceeded to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office here to withdraw his candidacy right after his sister's own withdrawal.

“I have filed my withdrawal as Vice Mayor candidate of Davao City. I hereby nominate Atty. Melchor Quitain Jr. as my substitute,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful to the Dabawenyos for the support they have given me all this time. I have no other details to share at the moment. Thank you,” he added.

