Sec. Galvez, Gen. Rillera join Bishop Ulama Dialogue meeting in Cotabato City

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - In commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the January 24 Peace Day, the Mindanao Ulama-Bishop Dialogue Meeting and Joint Statement on the December 3, 2023 Mindanao State University-Marawi Bombing Incident was held at the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City on January 16, 2024.

To show his support, Major General Alex Rillera, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central attended the said dialogue along with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Hon. Carlito Galvez Jr. and his team; His Eminence Cardinal Orlando Beltran Quevedo, O.M.I., D.D.; Most Reverend Antonio Ledesma S.J D.D.; Sheikh Mohamad Pangca; HWPL Philippines Chief Branch Manager John Rommel Garces; and other attendees.

Religious leaders also came together, acknowledging the bombing incident, to express their collective grief and concern, condemning violence and emphasizing the need of continuous efforts to forge understanding between all faiths. From the community of Islam, Dr. Muhammad Nadzir Ebil, Shari’a Doctor and Executive Assistant III at Bangsamoro Darul Ifta gave his message while Most Rev. Edwin de la Peña, M.S.P., D.D., Bishop, Prelature of St. Mary’s Marawi gave his message from the Catholic current situation in Marawi.

The security and peace landscape of BARMM and the rest of Mindanao was also discussed during the said meeting.

The dialogue meeting and discussion for the joint statement emphasized the significance of promoting understanding among the diverse religious communities in Mindanao, fostering interfaith cooperation and mutual respect as a means to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.