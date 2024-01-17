Sec. Teng to push “TESDA sa Barangay” program in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY – About 17,000 slots be up for grabs in the Soccsksargen Region’s 1,165 barangays as Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General Sec. Suharto Teng Mangudadatu.

The “TESDA sa Barangay” will commence during the opening quarter of 2024.

Mangudadatu is planning to open more programs in the barangay and to enhance trainers for more Technical Vocation programs.

In his meeting with the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Government, together with TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II, Mangudadatu discussed the different activities and plans for the barangay especially the implementation of various programs for the marginalized sectors.

“We will open opportunities for those people who want to have a job or to start a business by bringing our services to their reach,” Mangudadatu said.

He also considered the strengthening of the CTEC or Community Training and Employment Coordinators which is seen as vital support in ensuring the implementation of various TESDA programs.

Community-Based Trainer’s Methodology Course (CBTMC) is one of the TESDA programs to maximize the number of trainers in the region.

In his 10-point agenda, Mangudadatu will prioritize the “TESDA sa Barangay,” “Youthpreneurship,” an efficient and easier way of registering or applying for TESDA scholarship programs and HALAL TVET programs.

“Sultan Kudarat will start the plan because I know we can do it and we can perform the task,” Mangudadatu said.

It will cover thousands of marginalized individuals in the region that will undergo upskilling and reskilling to strengthen employment opportunities.