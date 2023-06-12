Sen. Rodolfo Biazon passes away, 88

MANILA - Former Senator and AFP Chief of Staff Rodolfo Gaspar Biazon has passed away Monday mornign after battling with pneumonia, one of his sons said.

He was 88 years old.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers. It was truly worth it. Papa fought a long and exhausting battle,” Rino Biazon, the senator’s son, said in a Facebook post.

“It’s time to get rest, Papa! We love you so dearly! Thanks for bringing HONOR to the Biazon family. We are so proud of you!”

Accordig to Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the former senator was in the hospital since May 21 due to “serious pneumonia.” He was intubated from May 22 until June 3.

In 2022, Biazon, who served as AFP chief under then Pres. Aquino administration, was also diagnosed with lung cancer, accorign to Mayor Biazon.

After retirement from his colorful military service, he ran and won a senate seat from 1992 to 1995. He was reelected in 1998 and served until 2010.