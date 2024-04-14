  Sunday Apr, 14 2024 02:28:38 PM

SGA okays 8 new towns, MP Antao describes plebiscite as culmination of Bangsamoro aspirations

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:00 PM Sun Apr 14, 2024
87
By: 
Abdullah Matucan/BIO) and NDBC
Voters in San Mateo, Aleosan, North Cotabato search for their names from the voters' list. (Photo by CCCA ERN)

COTABATO CITY - A Moro enclave that became an official part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a voter plebiscite in 2019 on Saturday (April 13,2024) voted resoundingly ‘YES’ in another plebiscite, ratifying the creation of eight new municipalities in North Cotabato.

Atty. Myla Luna Bayao, Commission on Elections (Comelec) North Cotabato director told ndbcnews.com.ph that plebiscite had an 81.10 percent voter turnout. Out of its 89,594 registered voters, 72,658 have actually voted.  Of these 72,358 voted in favor of the creation of eight towns while 273 voted “No.” 

Member of Parliament Mohammad Kellie Antao who voted yes said the voting was the culmination of the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people in the area for inclusion in the autonomous region.

“The event today is indeed historical as this represents the aspirations of our people,” Antao said.

“It was a successful, peaceful and orderly conduct of plebiscite,” Cotabato provincial election supervisor Lawyer Mayla Luna-Bayao told reporters.

Data below shows how the voters actually voted:

MUNICIPALITY OF KADAYANGAN

YES - 6,292; NO - 80

TURN OUT OF VOTERS - 71.37%

MUNICIPALITY OF KAPALAWAN

YES - 10,495; NO - 2

TURN OUT OF VOTERS : 81.34%

MUNICIPALITY OF LIGAWASAN

YES - 11,788; NO - 0

TURN OUT OF VOTERS - 93.53%

MUNICIPALITY OF MALIDEGAO

YES - 12,255; NO - 44

TURN OUT OF VOTERS - 79.28%

MUNICIPALITY OF NABALAWAG

YES - 7,442; NO - 14

TURN OUT - 72.01%

MUNICIPALITY OF OLD KAABAKAN

YES - 6,611; NO - 4

TURN OUT - 86.88%

MUNICIPALITY OF PAHAMUDDIN

YES - 5,974; NO - 116

TURN OUT - 64.09

MUNICIPALITY OF TUGUNAN

YES - 11,501; NO- 13

TURNOUT - 94.87%

   

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

SGA okays 8 new towns, MP Antao describes plebiscite as culmination of Bangsamoro aspirations

COTABATO CITY - A Moro enclave that became an official part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a voter plebiscite...

BARMM SGA plebiscite peaceful, orderly, officials say

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police authorities in the Soccsksargen region today said the plebisicte in 63 villatges of the Bangsamoro Region Specil...

Fr. Joevany R. Centina, DCC (1978-2024)

The Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish mourns the passing of FR. JOEVANY R. CENTINA, DCC (18 Nov 1978 - 12 Apr 2024). Go forth from this world in...

P6.8 M worth of shabu seized in Lanao del Sur PDEA buy bust

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from four peddlers entrapped in an interior...

SGA plebiscite in photos

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - Maaga pa nagsimula nang magtungo sa mga voting center ang mga botante sa ilang barangay ng Pigcawayan, North Cotabato...