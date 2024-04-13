  Saturday Apr, 13 2024 09:55:53 AM

SGA plebiscite in photos

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 08:30 AM Sat Apr 13, 2024
35
By: 
NDBC/Aksyon Alerto
Photos courtesy of Early Response Network.

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - Maaga pa nagsimula nang magtungo sa mga voting center ang mga botante sa ilang barangay ng Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

Residents in the Pigcawayan cluster looking for their names to cast their votes in the plebiscite in the 63 SGAs.  Residents of Brgy. Malingao Kadayangan, Midsayap cast their votes for the plebiscite. 

Open photo 

 

No description available.

Open photo

An IP member searches for his name to cast his vote for the plebiscite in the 63 SGAs in Aleosan. Photo courtesy of Early Response Network.

Open photo

No tension. The voting process is smooth and peaceful at Sanggadong Elementary School, Brgy. Sanggadong, Old Kabacan, SGA. Photo courtesy of Early Response Network.

