Shabu dealer linked to terror group busted in Koronadal City 

Peace and Order • 15:45 PM Fri Jun 23, 2023
John M. Unson
Ibrahim Tininti Sally, who hails from Maguindanao province, is now detained. (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P408,000 worth of shabu from an alleged dealer entrapped Thursday in Koronadal City, 109 kilometers from his hometown in Maguindanao del Sur where he reportedly enjoyed protection from the Dawlah Islamiya.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Friday Ibrahim Tininti Sally, also known as Kobe, is now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P408,000 worth shabu confiscated from him.

Lovitos said the suspect, who is from Datu Anggal Midtimbang in Maguindanao del Sur, was immediately detained after selling shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents during a tradeoff in Barangay Zone III in Koronadal City on Thursday morning.

Sources from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office told reporters Friday Sally, who has links with the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, distributed shabu in different barangays in Datu Anggal Midtimbang and in nearby towns.

The Dawlah Islamiya, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is known for providing sanctuary to drug dealers in exchange for money.

Lovitos said the suspect was entrapped with the help of units under the Police Regional Office-12 and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation.

 

