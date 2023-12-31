  Sunday Dec, 31 2023 12:59:41 AM

Shabu, pistol, motorcycle seized from 2 suspected 'killers-for-hire’

Peace and Order • 19:30 PM Sat Dec 30, 2023
135
By: 
John Felix Unson
Gapor Eskak Marohom and Khadaffy Abdullah Kalog are now locked in a police detention facility, awaiting prosecution. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P8,160 worth of shabu, a pistol and a motorcycle without license plate from two suspected “killers-for-hire” intercepted at a checkpoint in Maguindanao del Norte on Friday night.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced here on Saturday that the duo, Gapor Eskak Marohom, 34, and his 42-year-old companion, Khadaffy Abdullah Kalog, are now locked in a detention facility of the police station in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Nobleza said Marohom and Kalog, both ethnic Maguindanaons, were flagged down for inspection by personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, at a checkpoint in Barangay Kusiong and were immediately arrested for possession of shabu, an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol and a motorcycle bereft of a registration document.

“We are trying to validate now the information relayed to us by confidential informants that these suspects could be involved in a series of deadly gun attacks in recent months in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in nearby Cotabato City. There are people who want us to investigate  their possible involvement in those killings,” Madin told reporters.

Madin said they are to charge the two suspects with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, illegal possession of firearms.

“We shall also coordinate with the Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office in filing against them a separate case for violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code that prohibits use of unregistered vehicles,” Madin said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PBBM institutionalizes Marawi recovery, rehab efforts

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has institutionalized the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, and...

Shabu, pistol, motorcycle seized from 2 suspected 'killers-for-hire’

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P8,160 worth of shabu, a pistol and a motorcycle without license plate from two suspected “killers-for-hire”...

77 noisy, unregistered motorcycles impounded in Kidapawan

COTABATO CITY - Personnel of the Kidapawan City police have impounded 77 motorcycles with customized overly noisy mufflers and expired registration...

294 MILF, MNLF members take oath as PNP patrolmen, patrolwomen

SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Under the bristling heat of the noonday sun, 294 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro...

294 ex-MILF, MNLF members take oath as new cops

MANILA – Some 294 new police recruits, who were former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation...