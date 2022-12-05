  Monday Dec, 05 2022 05:41:38 PM

SK Gov. Pax Ali Mangudadatu statement on death of teenagers in Lambayong

Local News • 15:30 PM Mon Dec 5, 2022
15
By: 
SK Media Affairs Office

STATEMENT OF GOVERNOR DATU PAX ALI MANGUDADATU ON THE SHOOTING INCIDENT IN LAMBAYONG, SULTAN KUDARAT

In line with the shooting incident that happened in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, the Office of the Governor has called for an independent and separate investigation.

We have immediately instructed for the relief of all Police Officers involved for the purpose of the investigation, and from which all willingly cooperated.

We assure the public and the families of all the people involved that we are exhausting all efforts to ensure that there will be justice.

Wala tayong kinikilingan.

