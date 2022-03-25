  Friday Mar, 25 2022 05:47:58 PM

Skeletons found in conflict-torn spot in Marawi City

Local News • 16:00 PM Fri Mar 25, 2022
John M. Unson
The skeletons were buried immediately by emergency responders. (Photo from Marawi City government)

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities buried Thursday the skeletal remains of no fewer than five persons found in one of the scenes of the deadly 2017 clashes in Marawi City between Maute terrorists and government security forces.

In a statement Friday, the Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the skeletons were found by construction workers in a park where soldiers and Maute gunmen had fought for days during their May 23 to October 16, 2017 siege of several barangays in the city. 

Emergency responders from the Marawi City local government unit, police forensic experts and personnel of the city police office and the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade immediately buried the skeletons at a common graveyard for unidentified fatalities in the five-month conflict.

More than a thousand people were killed, among them no fewer than a hundred soldiers and policemen, in the hostilities that displaced some 300,000 Marawi City residents and left many historic centuries-old Maranao dwelling enclaves in ruins. 

 

