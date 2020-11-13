SoCot raises alarm over rising Covid-19 local transmission

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Health authorities in South Cotabato raised the alarm on Thursday over the increasing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) transmission in private and government offices in the area.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said in a press conference Thursday that they recorded a total of 213 confirmed infections that were traced to at least 10 offices--mostly government institutions.

Aturdido said the office-based Covid-19 transmission has so far topped the recorded infections based on the type of contact.

“This only shows that there is laxity in terms of compliance to minimum health standards in most of our offices,” Aturdido said.

During surprise visits in some government offices in Koronadal City on Wednesday, Aturdido said they discovered the lack of compliance with the safe physical distancing protocol, the use of face mask and face shield, and proper ventilation standards in air-conditioned offices.

Based on the Department of Health and the World Health Organization advisory, he said enclosed air-conditioned offices should have a steady air exchange system. The room temperature should not exceed 23.8 degrees Celcius.

The use of electric fans is not recommended, and if unavoidable, they should not point directly towards an individual, he said.

As of Wednesday night, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province since March already reached 840 cases, with 16 related deaths. A total of 652 patients or about 78 percent have fully recovered.

IPHO said 118 of the 172 active cases only have mild symptoms, 36 are asymptomatic, and 18 are considered severe.

Aside from office-related transmission, Aturdido said they recorded 196 infections in 125 households in the province, while 159 infections were traced to crowded public places and 57 within health facilities.

“We also have a number of disease transmission from events like birthday parties and wakes, so we are urging our residents to avoid these kinds of activities,” he added. (PNA)