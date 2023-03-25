Socoteco 1 announces 9hours power service interruption for Banga on March 26

Scheduled service interruption on March 26, 2023, Sunday

Time 8:00AM-5:00PM (9 hrs.)

Affected:

BANGA SUBSTATION

FEEDER 91: Portion of Banga covering the following:

Valencia, San Vicente, Malaya, El Nonok, El Negros Brgy.,Javellana Cornmill, Fordson Ricemill, SPC

FEEDER 92: ortion of Banga covering the following:

Crossing 2 Banga, Sitio Hinigaran, B/ Reyes, Sitio Highway and Katilingban of B/ Rizal-3 and Brgy. Punong Grande, Ckt. 20 Metros going Pedregosa Ricemill, Brgy. Cabudian, Brgy. Rizal-3, Brgy Reyes,

FEEDER 93: Portion of Banga covering the following:

Banga Poblacion, Brgy. Rizal (Pob)., Brgy Yanco, Brgy. Improgo, Brgy Benitez, and Brgy Rang-ay

FEEDER 94: ortion of Banga covering the following:

Arandia Ricemill, Diente Ricemill, Valdevieso Ricemill, Blue Haven, Fortune Field, D’Southside Resort, Agricon’s/Felissa Resto, Cr. Kipot and Prk Bagong Silang of Brgy. Rizal, Brgy. Liwanay, Brgy. Kusan and Cinco

FEEDER 95: Portion of Banga covering: Brgys Cabuling, San Jose, Lamba, and P/ Bliss Rizal.

(Puroks Malinong, Mabuhay, Malipayon and Mainuswagon of Brgy Benitez)

DAJAY SUBSTATION

FEEDER 21: Brgys. Dajay, Moloy, Duengas & Talahik of Surallah, Municipality of Sto. Niño Covering Brgys. of, Ambalgan, Teresita, Cajanedo, Sajaneba, portion of Sto. Niño Poblacion:

Sto.Nino Ricemill, Gedorio Ricemill, Aliperio Ricemill, Ignes Ricemill, SUNAS. South Sepaka Substation supplying Brgy. Upper Sepaka and Brgy. Ned

Brgy San Vicente, Brgy. Panay, Matinong Ricemill, Portion of Sto. Nino Public Market, Circuit Pine tree, Bo. San Isidro, Bo. Katipunan, Sitios Paez, Hibaler and Cocjin of B/ Rizal-3, Banga

FEEDER 22: Surallah Poblacion, Solivio Ricemill, Villanueva Plains, Agan Homes Surallah, Causing Subd. Maunlad Surallah. Rapide Sur. Portion of Surallah Public Market, Friendly Mart.

FEEDER 23: Portion of Brgy Centrala, Naci, Surallah

FEEDER 25: Portion of Surallah covering Portion of Dajay, Brgy. Colongolo, Little Baguio. Daraug Ricemill & Slaughter House.

Municipality of Lake Sebu covering Brgys. Talisay, Lahit, Poblacion, Seloton, Lamdalag, Lamcade, Klubi, Lamlahak, Bacdulong, Tasiman, Luhib, Lamfugon, Hanoon, Takunel

LAMSUGOD SUBSTATION

FEEDER 14-1: From Lamsugod Substation going toSitio Sto. Niño Brgy. Centrala, Tubi-ala, Buenavista.

FEEDER 15-2: PortIon of Prk. Magsaysay Lamsugod, Lamian, Lambontong, AMS Corp., Upland Banana Corp., Matlong, Derilon, Lam-Apus, Lambingi, Lampari, Lamsalome and Portion of Lamba, Banga.

Portion Of T’Boli covering: Brgys. Talufo, Lambuling, Lamhako and Surallah

FEEDER 14-3: T’boli Poblacion, Brgys Veterans, Edwards, Sinolon, New Dumangas, Laconon, Kematu, Desawo, Afus, AMS Corporation, Upland Banana Corporation.

Portion of Lake Sebu covering Bgry. Maculan, Halilan & Denlag. Portion of Surallah covering Brgy. Lamsugod, Tubi-Ala, and portion of Lambontong, Datal Dlanag & Salacafe of T’boli

Reasons: Repair damaged 69kV Sub-transmission line at Purok Sikangkang, Brgy. Libertad, Surallah, relocation of distribution poles affected due to road widening project of DPWH XII, other line maintenance activities.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts