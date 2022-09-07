Soldier from 6th ID nabbed in TF Davao checkpoint carrying unlicensed high powered guns, bullets

DAVAO CITY – Soldiers manning Task Force Davao checkpoint in Toril district arrested early today one of their own who is assigned with the 6th Infantry Division in Maguindanao while trying to sneak in assorted high powered firearms.

Major Carol Jabagat, Toril Police Station commander, identified the suspect as Mohammad Kasingsingan Kitig, 26, a resident of Matalam, North Cotabato but assigned with the 6th Civil Military Operation based in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. His Army tank was not stated in the report.

Jabagat said Kitig was driving a gray KIA Optima (AAP-1099) going to the city proper when flagged down for inspection at the Sirawan TFDavao detachment at 5:30 a.m.

Soldiers noticed a pistol his car so the soldiers subjected him to further inspection where they found assorted high-powered firearms.

Jabagat said he introduced himself as a soldier but could not provide legal documents on the firearms and bullets found in his car.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Firearms and Ammunitions Regulations Act (RA 10591).