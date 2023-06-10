South Cotabato board member Causing passed away

Narito ang facebook post ng kapatid ni Board Member Causing na si Berteni Causing na si Atty. Bertine "Toto" Causing:

-- LYNDALE IS DEAD -- MY 3RD SISTER WHO DIED IN THREE YEARS --

South Cotabato Board Member Lyndale Marieta Causing has just breathed her last.

Kalalagot lang ng huling hininga nya ngayon sa Provincial Hospital ng South Cotabato pasado alas dos ng hapon.

She is no doubt the greatest sister in our brood of eight children of Remo Centeno Causing and Marianita Catolico Cataluña-Causing.

Her death came at a time when we are still looking for funds to pay for the 1 million hospital bill of my mother."

Causing is popular via her public affairs radio program over Radyo Rapido 92.5 FM with Rat-Rat Bing Causing as her radio name.