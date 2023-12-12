SOX youth volunteers gather in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY - About 500 youth volunteers from different municipalities, state universities, and colleges in Region 12 have gathered for the first time to support the SOCCSKSARGEN Youth Volunteer Forum which focused on the discussion of the importance of voluntarism in the region.

Regional Director Teresita Soccoro Ramos of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA-12) led the discussion of different topics in front of the hundreds of youth volunteers.

Ramos emphasized the importance of voluntarism in nation-building and how it makes sense in the modern world and with the availability of modern approaches, volunteers are still in demand for strategies and programs of the government.

"Through this, voluntarism is the whole of the government and the whole of society's approach, we are all development partners," Ramos said.

The program was also participated by the Philippine National Volunteer Service and Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA) that leads in voluntary work and volunteers in the country.

NEDA 12 and other agencies such as PNP, TESDA, POPCOM, and other youth organizations believe that volunteers will truly live with its vision of becoming the catalyst of hope, innovation and resiliency.

"With this strong support and voluntarism I believe that we will achieve the matatag, magingawa, at panatag na Buhay para sa lahat," Ramos added.

The Philippines ranked 7th place last 2017 out of 139 countries according to the CAF World Giving Index with the highest number of volunteers.