Special group now probing on Lanao Sur exec's ambush

COTABATO CITY - Members of a police-led special investigation task group now looking into Friday’s ambush of the governor of Lanao del Sur are optimistic they can soon identify and prosecute the people behind it.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Monday local officials in the province and traditional Maranao leaders have assured of their support to the SITG’s effort to put closure to the incident.

“The SITG is now working towards that goal,” Guyguyon said.

Adiong and his companions were on their way to Wao town in Lanao del Sur from the provincial capital, Marawi City, when gunmen, positioned at one side of the highway at the border of Lanao del Sur’s adjoining Amai Manabilang and Wao towns, shot their vehicles with assault rifles.

The governor and his aide, Ali Tabao, were wounded in the ambush that left three policemen escorting them and a driver of another vehicle in the convoy dead.

Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro region, said Monday Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has ordered leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Lanao del Sur to help the police identify the culprits for immediate prosecution.

Ebrahim, who is at the helm of the Bangsamoro regional parliament, is chairman of the MILF’s central committee.