Status of KonSulTa Implementation in PhilHealth 12

With 48 accredited KonSulta providers as of August 31, 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already registered 77,544 equivalent to 14.38% of the 529,080 target patient load for 2022.

“We are now in the last month of the third quarter and by the end of the year, we hope to accredit more facilities as we aim to provide more of the KonSulTa benefits to our target benefiiaries,” Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo P. Malate, PhilHealth XII Regional Vice President said.

Of the 48 accredited KonSulTa facilities, 15 have their “My PhilHealth Portal” where members can enroll.

With this, members are given the option to have themselves registered online or through PhilHealth Offices or through the assistance of Philhealth Cares assigned in the hospitals.

To date, only 3,109 have their first patient encounter with the total benefit paid of Php 386,529.00.

The Region’s KonSulTa Technical Working Group has been into a series of orientation activities, simulation activities, consultation meetings, round table discussion with those accredited KonSulTa providers to iron out matters affecting its initial implementation in the Region.

Photo 1: Consultative meeting with RHUs under South Cotabato on the issues and concerns encountered in the implementation of the KonSulTa program at Villa Princessita, City of Koronadal on September 6, 2022 by the KonSulTa Technical Working Group of this Region.

Photo 2: KonSulTa Orientation by LHIO Kidapawan to the North Cotabato Medical Society and Review on the Accreditation Requirements for Professionals during their General Assembly on September 6, 2022 at Sudapin Coffee, Kidapawan City.

Photo: 3 Simulation activity of KonSulTa key processes to RHU Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on September 5, 2022.

Photo 4: KonSulTa orientation and simulation of its key processes to RHU Glan, Sarangani on September 9, 2022 by LHIO Gen. Santos.