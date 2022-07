TNALAK 2022 UPDATE:

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS OF THEMATIC DANCE COMPETITION !!!!!!!

1ST PLACE: MUNICIPALITY OF STO. NINO

PRIZE: P100,000

2ND PLACE: MUNICIPALITY OF SURALLAH

PRIZE: P75,000

3RD PLACE: MUNICIPALITY OF NORALA

PRIZE: P50,000

CONSOLATION PRIZES AWARDED TO LGU TUPI & LGU KORONADAL