  Monday Mar, 01 2021 10:11:04 AM

Strong winds damage houses, farms in Alamada municipality

Local News • 09:30 AM Mon Mar 1, 2021
20
By: 
John M. Unson
Damaged houses and banana farms. (From netizens Lorgan Cabaya, Eli Tom Mac, Shelyn Cris Sison Edem)

COTABATO CITY --- Strong winds amid heavy downpours on Sunday ravaged houses and agricultural farms in North Cotabato province.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Monday she has mobilized the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council to check on a number of families in Alamada town whose houses were damaged by strong winds that pummeled the area Sunday.

Large patches of banana farms in the municipality were also flattened by winds, according to Catamco.

She said her office and the local government unit of Alamada shall cooperate in addressing the needs of the occupants of houses whose roofs were torn and blown away by strong winds.

Catamco said she is expecting a comprehensive report on the incident soon from the office of Alamada’s municipal mayor.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 26, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1   BILANG NG COVID-19 cases sa Region 12, tumataas na naman 2.  Gov. Catamco, tiniyak na handa ang mga opistal para sa...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 25, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  KIDAPAWAN CITY SCHOOLS division superintendent Dr. Omar Obas, sumakabilang buhay na kanina 2.   DRUG PEDDLER huli sa...

Strong winds damage houses, farms in Alamada municipality

COTABATO CITY --- Strong winds amid heavy downpours on Sunday ravaged houses and agricultural farms in North Cotabato province. North Cotabato Gov...

BARMM aid workers cross 2 rivers to reach Moro victims of Auring in Tandag City

Traversing two rivers. The Bangsamoro READi Team traversed two rivers yesterday to deliver the assistance from the Bangsamoro to our Moro and...

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 4 die in Soccsksargen, 33 new infections, 21 recovery

COTABATO CITY – Four persons carrying the “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, in Region 12...