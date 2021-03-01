Strong winds damage houses, farms in Alamada municipality

COTABATO CITY --- Strong winds amid heavy downpours on Sunday ravaged houses and agricultural farms in North Cotabato province.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said Monday she has mobilized the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council to check on a number of families in Alamada town whose houses were damaged by strong winds that pummeled the area Sunday.

Large patches of banana farms in the municipality were also flattened by winds, according to Catamco.

She said her office and the local government unit of Alamada shall cooperate in addressing the needs of the occupants of houses whose roofs were torn and blown away by strong winds.

Catamco said she is expecting a comprehensive report on the incident soon from the office of Alamada’s municipal mayor.