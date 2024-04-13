  Saturday Apr, 13 2024 12:46:50 AM

Supporters of DavNor Gov. Jubahib blocked capitol

TIMRA Reports • 16:45 PM Fri Apr 12, 2024
85
By: 
Editha Z. Caduaya
The main entrance of the Davao del Norte provincial capitol. (Newsline.ph)

DAVAO CITY - Supporters of Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib continued barricading the gate of the provincial capitol against the police who handed over the suspension order of the duly elected governor.

Early morning Thursday, Jubahib in a video message, said he was not given the privilege to answer any case filed against him. “I was just informed that I will be suspended and I don’t know why,” he added

in his video message. The case against Jubahib was filed by Board member Orly Amit for Grave Abuse of authority against Jubahib.

The barricade of the people will continue so that the suspension order will not be handed over. But the police posted the suspension order at the gate of the capitol.

