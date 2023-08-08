Suspect in murder of town cop chief arrested in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur – Police arrested here Sunday one of the suspects in the murder of a police lieutenant and foiled his attempt to execute another police officer securing a sports event in town.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and has jurisdiction over Ampatuan police office, identified the suspect as Hamid Mling, a member of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

He was also one of the suspects in the murder of Police Lieutenant Reynaldo Samson, Ampatuan town police chief, and Cpl. Salipudin Endab in an ambush on August 31 last year.

Samson and his men were to serve warrant of arrest against BIFF leader Abdulkarim Hasim, alias Commander Jacket, in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan when ambushed by BIFF.

The Ampatuan police said Mling was trying to execute a police officer based on intelligence information. He was seen roaming around the covered court where a basketbal game was on going.

A caliber .45 pistol was taken from him.