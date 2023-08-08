  Tuesday Aug, 08 2023 07:30:36 PM

Suspect in murder of town cop chief arrested in Maguindanao Sur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Tue Aug 8, 2023
107
By: 
NDBC NCA

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Police arrested here Sunday one of the suspects in the murder of a police lieutenant and foiled his attempt to execute another police officer securing a sports event in town.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and has jurisdiction over Ampatuan police office, identified the suspect as Hamid Mling, a member of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

He was also one of the suspects in the murder of Police Lieutenant Reynaldo Samson, Ampatuan town police chief, and Cpl. Salipudin Endab in an ambush on August 31 last year.

Samson and his men were to serve warrant of arrest against BIFF leader Abdulkarim Hasim, alias Commander Jacket, in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan when ambushed by BIFF.

The Ampatuan police said Mling was trying to execute a police officer based on intelligence information.  He was seen roaming around the covered court where a basketbal game was on going.

A caliber .45 pistol was taken from him.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MILG BARMM inaugurates new Lantawan public market building

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan - Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo today said the regional government has turned over a new public market building...

MILG implements E-CLIP in BARMM, assists ex-combatants

ISABELA CITY - Each of the 23 former combatants of Local Terrorist Groups (LTGs) from the island province of Basilan received a total of ₱65 thousand...

Investors vent ire on Kidapawan pyramid money market operator

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Investors in a money market outfit here trading consumer goods as cover ransacked its stores after learning its operator had...

Suspect in murder of town cop chief arrested in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Police arrested here Sunday one of the suspects in the murder of a police lieutenant and foiled his attempt to...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 8, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   Pinaslang na pastor sa Koronadal, dati nang nakatanggap ng death threats, ayon sa bise alkalde ng lungsod 2 ...