Suspects in fatal ambush of town police chief, aide, charged

COTABATO CITY - Investigators have filed murder charges against 10 members of a local terrorist group for the August 30 fatal ambush of a municipal police chief and an escort in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The slain policemen ---Lt. Reynaldo Samson, chief of the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station, and his subordinate, Cpl. Salipudin Endab --- and companions were to arrest a wanted member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in an interior area in Barangay Kapinpilan when gunmen shot their vehicle with assault rifles.

Samson and Endab died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bangsamoro Regional Field Office have tagged BIFF’s Commander Jacket and his nine followers as responsible for the carnage.

Local officials helped CIDG probers identify all ten of them, Major Reggie Abellera, spokesman of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office, said Sunday.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said CIDG agents facilitated the filing of the criminal cases against the suspects in the ambush that resulted in the death of Samson and Endab.