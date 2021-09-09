  Thursday Sep, 09 2021 05:39:39 PM

Tacurong City has 2 new councilors

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 15:00 PM Thu Sep 9, 2021
26
By: 
John M. Unson

TACURONG CITY  – The 8th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tacurong City on Wednesday welcomed its two newest members who filled the slot vacated by former city councilors.

During its regular session on Sept. 8, the city council welcomed newly appointed City Councilors Lina O. Montilla and Geraldine L. Collado after taking their oath of office on separate occasions.

Councilor Montilla, a former 3-term city mayor of Tacurong, took her oath of office before Punong Barangay Maria Rhodora Pauya of Barangay Poblacion while Councilor Collado was sworn into office by Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto Mangudadatu, also on Wednesday.

Allan Freno, city information officer, said vacancies occurred in the city legislative body after the passing of former City Councilor Charito Collado and the assumption of Councilor Lalaine Montilla as vice mayor.

Councilor Lalaine Montilla replaced her brother-in-law former Vice Mayor Lino Montilla who assumed as city mayor after his brother, Angelo, has died due to Covid-19 infections.

Councilor Geraldine Collado is the daughter of the late Councilor Charito Collado. Councilor Lina Montilla, sister of Mayor Montilla, has been the city mayor for three consecutive terms that ended in 2016

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DENR seizes illegally cut lumber, shuts construction of tourist spot in Tboli

KORONADAL CITY – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 and its partners on Tuesday, September 7, have apprehended...

Tacurong City has 2 new councilors

TACURONG CITY  – The 8th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tacurong City on Wednesday welcomed its two newest members who filled the slot vacated by...

BARMM now has COVID-19 “delta variants”

COTABATO CITY The Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are now in the list of the regions in the country with COVID-19 delta variants....

Cotabato Light announces service interruption for Sept. 12

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has announced power interruption on Sunday affecting small areas along Sinsuat Avenue, near...

4 NPAs, 2 soldiers killed in Bukidnon clash

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Four New People’s Army guerillas and two soldiers perished in a clash Wednesday in San Fernando town in nearby Bukidnon province...