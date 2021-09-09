Tacurong City has 2 new councilors

TACURONG CITY – The 8th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tacurong City on Wednesday welcomed its two newest members who filled the slot vacated by former city councilors.

During its regular session on Sept. 8, the city council welcomed newly appointed City Councilors Lina O. Montilla and Geraldine L. Collado after taking their oath of office on separate occasions.

Councilor Montilla, a former 3-term city mayor of Tacurong, took her oath of office before Punong Barangay Maria Rhodora Pauya of Barangay Poblacion while Councilor Collado was sworn into office by Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto Mangudadatu, also on Wednesday.

Allan Freno, city information officer, said vacancies occurred in the city legislative body after the passing of former City Councilor Charito Collado and the assumption of Councilor Lalaine Montilla as vice mayor.

Councilor Lalaine Montilla replaced her brother-in-law former Vice Mayor Lino Montilla who assumed as city mayor after his brother, Angelo, has died due to Covid-19 infections.

Councilor Geraldine Collado is the daughter of the late Councilor Charito Collado. Councilor Lina Montilla, sister of Mayor Montilla, has been the city mayor for three consecutive terms that ended in 2016