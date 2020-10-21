Tawi-Tawi sea mishaps: 11 seafarers rescued, 4 in another boat missing

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities rescued Monday 11 seafarers on a boat that capsized due to strong waves while sailing from Sitangkai to Bongo in Tawi-Tawi province.

Four other passengers of another boat, marked Baby Nor, that reportedly disappeared at the same sea route, Jig Abdul, Ajil Abdul, Julhamin Abdul and Raiza Abdul, are still missing.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said Tuesday all 11 passengers of the ill-fated boat Ronymal have been turned over to local officials in Simunul, an island town in Tawi-Tawi.

He said survivors Dalson Kadil, Habil Kadil, Noralyn Kadil, Inang Danial, Delma Abdulgafor, Almasil Abdulgafor, Roman Kadil, Alsimal Abdulgafor, Iradzmal Abdulgafor, Nursilyn Kadil, and Airin Danial were bound for Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, from Sitangkai island municipality in the same province.

The combined police and coastguard personnel who rescued them also managed to tow their ill-fated boat to Simunul, also an island town near the scene of the sea mishap.

“We ought to thank the police teams and personnel of the Philippine Coastguard and local officials for the rescue of the 11 boat passengers,” Rodriguez said.

The Tawi-Tawi provincial police and the Coastguard are still searching for the four passengers of the missing boat that local officials said could have sunk in a deep channel of Simunul’s territorial sea about six miles off the island town.

Rodriguez said the search operation is being assisted by local government units in Tawi-Tawi, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.