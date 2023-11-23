  Thursday Nov, 23 2023 08:15:14 PM

Teacher at partner patay sa pamamaril sa Banisilan

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:45 AM Thu Nov 23, 2023
By: 
Drema Q. Bravo/DXMS Radyo Bida
Ang mag-asawang biktima. (Larawan bigay sa DXMS Radyo Bida ng may-ari)

PATAY ang isang guro ng Pantar Elementary School sa Banisilan, North Cotabato habang nadamay naman ang mister nito nang pagbabarilin ng mga di pa tukoy na mga suspek kaninang umaga.

Kinilala ni Banisilan PNP Chief Major Elexon Bona ang nasawing guro na si Angelie Cañete Jamito, 43 anyos, nagtuturo sa Pantar Elementary School sa Banisilan at ang livein partner nitong tricycle driver na si Juanito Fuertes Romanguera, 56 anyos.

Ayon sa ulat na nakarating sa tanggapan ni NOrth Cotabato Schools Division Superintendent Romelito Flores, papasok sa paaralan ang guro nang sila ay pagbabarili ng mga suspect sa Barangay Wadya. 

Narito ang pahayag ni SDS Flores na ipinadala sa NDBC.

"I have talked to the Principal In Charge of Banisilan Central District Mr John Pagayon and he informed me of the shooting incident involving our female teacher and her husband while going to Pantar ES where she is teaching," Flores said.

"We hope and pray that thorough investigation will be done by proper authorities and justice be given to the victim and her family."

