TESDA-12’s E-cert to end “NC for sale” scam

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has launched the Electronic Certification for all TESDA’s National Certificate (NC) amid allegations of “NC for sale” in social media.

Deputy Director General for Operations Anecito John Bertiz III led the launching activity together with Executive Director for Certification Office Maria Susan Dela Rama, TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II, and TESDA 12 provincial directors.

Officials of 104 of the assessment centers in the region were present to orient and present the new face of the National Certificate, including its security features to protect the credibility of every TESDA graduate who will receive the Electronic Certificate.

Bertiz expressed his dismay about baseless reports that some people resort to selling fake NCs to hapless victims seeking employment here and abroad.

“We should exterminate this doing especially in the online platform because, at the end of the day, our manpower who bought this fake NC will suffer,” Bertiz said.

He stressed that this “NC for sale” anomaly should end because it will put Filipino Workers Overseas below par and humiliating as against other workers since they have not undergone actual and proper training from TESDA.

Bertiz added that the fake NC will eventually resort to abuse and deportation of and employee who spent huge amount to secure an illegitimate NC.

Dela Rama pointed out that E-Cert has special features with a QR code to protect the document and its legitimacy can be validated.

“E-Cert was also used in Singapore and other Asian countries which makes our NC more difficult to copy and reproduce,” Dela Rama said.

TESDA Dose for this year has an ongoing inspection of the different Assessment Centers in preparation for the E-Cert release next year.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Abrogar II wanted to accelerate the inspection and allow other assessment centers to practice the E-Cert release for this year.

TESDA Director General Suharto T. Mangudadatu, PhD has also reminded the public that the TESDA program is free of charge.

“That is why there will be no reason to buy or to make fake NCs,” he said, criminal charges await those who are into it.

This year almost 15,000 scholarship slots have been released in Region 12, covering various sectors in the region.