TESDA 12 to give free basic bookkeeping seminar for SK treasurers

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) will conduct a 2-day free Basic Seminar for the Sangguniang Kabataan Treasurers on January 29-30, 2024 via the online platform.

This is in accordance with Republic Act 11768 or the Sanguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015 which requires the SK treasurers to undergo Bookkeeping NC III to effectively perform their tasks in the barangay.

With the mandate, TESDA Director General Secretary Suharto T. Mangudadatu, PhD, released an order to have a basic seminar on Bookkeeping to equip village youth leaders holding finances of the organization.

The seminar will provide SK treasurers with an electronic certificate that they may be presented in the financial transactions of their respective organization and barangay.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II invited the SK treasurers to enroll and be part of the 2-day basic seminar as it is the only time they can access and be part of the orientation to enroll in the online platform.

SK treasurers have only one year to get their Bookkeeping NC III which can be available in different TESDA Provincial Offices in the region.

Based on the memorandum, TESDA students who will undergo the online program will have an e-certificate of completion that can be used for assessment.

TESDA is expecting 100 percent enrollment for TESDA treasurers in the region.