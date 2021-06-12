  Saturday Jun, 12 2021 06:15:47 PM

Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato

Climate Change/Environment • 17:45 PM Sat Jun 12, 2021
13
By: 
John M. Unson
Emergency responders wade through floodwaters in Tantangan town to reach out to affected villagers. (From South Cotabato governor's office) 

KORONADAL CITY --- More than 2,000 villagers got displaced by flashfloods that swept through low-lying barangays in South Cotabato province Friday.

Worst hit by flashfloods Friday night, spawned by heavy rains several hours before, are lowlands in Tantangan town, which is near Koronadal City, the capital of South Cotabato.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said Saturday rescue and calamity responders from the provincial government have been reaching out since late Friday to flood-stricken communities.

Flashfloods also hit a number of farming enclaves in Norala town, where a large river straddling through the municipality swelled and overflowed following heavy downpours in

The South Cotabato provincial government mobilized as early as Friday emergency responders in anticipation of possible flashfloods due to heavy downpours.

A number of barangays in South Cotabato were hit just a week ago by flashfloods spawned by torrential rains.

“The provincial government is doing its best to attend to the needs of the affected residents,” Tamayo said Saturday.

In a statement Friday, the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said it is thankful to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and to officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways-12 for lending the provincial government equipment needed to remove debris blocking rivers, causing the inundation of riverside farming enclaves.

One of the equipment provided by the DPWH-12, a backhoe, is now removing debris that accumulated at one side of the large Puti Bridge in Norala town, swept downstream by rampaging floodwaters from adjacent hinterlands.

The level of floodwater in the river whose opposite banks are connected to each other by the Puti Bridge have risen so high after heavy rains fell on mountain ranges nearby.

Tamayo, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Friday their calamity and disaster response teams are again out, monitoring the large rivers crisscrossing lowlands in the province.

Tamayo said he is grateful to the regional director of DPWH-12, Bashir Ibrahim, and district engineer Khalin Sultan, for extending to the South Cotabato provincial government technical support needed to hasten its flood mitigation efforts.

Rivers straddling through the affected towns swelled and overflowed following heavy rains, causing floods that swept through vast swaths or rice and corn farms.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- More than 2,000 villagers got displaced by flashfloods that swept through low-lying barangays in South Cotabato province...

With NoCot mayor "missing," vice mayor assumes post

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Opisyal ng umupo si Vice Mayor Rogelio Marañon bilang acting mayor ng Magpet matapos tatlong araw na hindi sumipot sa kanyang...

BARMM chief Minister Ebrahim: Bangsamoro honors sacrifices of Filipino heroes

COTABATO CITY  – The leadership of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today expressed optimism the Filipino people can survive and...

Mlang Mayor Abonado, isinugod sa ospital, nasa stable ang kalagayan

Stable ang condition ni M'lang Mayor Russel Abonado matapos itong isugod sa isang ospital sa M'lang, Cotabato. Sinabi ni M'lang MDRRM Officee...

Koronadal preps for teachers licensure exam in September

KORONADAL CITY – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the city government have started preparations for...