Tough Lamitan City traffic enforcer shot dead

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead on Saturday morning in Barangay Maganda in Lamitan City, Basilan a local government unit traffic enforcer popular for his toughness in enforcing thoroughfare ordinances.

In a statement released at noontime Saturday, the Lamitan City Police Station said the victim, Abas Sarabi Sumapil, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.

Sumapil was riding his motorcycle on his way to a bakery in Sitio Tinambakan in Lamitan City when he was attacked by gunmen along the route.

Witnesses had told responding investigators from the Lamitan CPS that the culprits immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles.

The Lamitan CPS has asked barangay officials in Maganda to help the probers identify the killers of Sumapil for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

Talks are spreading around Lamitan City and nearby towns hinting that Sumapil was also a staunch supporter of the police and the military’s campaign against violent religious extremists.