Traditional bead making now part of TESDA’s National Competency

KORONADAL CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) have started the assessment and validation for the potential training for the cultural communities in the country, including the Indigenous Peoples of Region 12.

Region 12 was chosen for the validation and assessment of Beadworks Accessories and Diversified Beadwork Product Making NC II at Lake Sebu, South Cotabato last Month.

Together with other traditional bead makers in the region, they underwent a whole day assessment for National Competency in bead making.

Bead making is a traditional practice of T’boli in the municipality of Lake Sebu, where their dreams and nature scene can be put into beads including animals, sky, and a different color in their surroundings.

Bead accessories were also the product of the IP in the area and one of the tourist attractions in Lake Sebu.

According to Nida Ungcal Bacaling, one of the validators and experts in beadworks, it is the best time for their culture to be known including the different traditional work as part of TESDA’s National Competency.

“We can now be experts in our traditional way, we can have certificates confirming our expertise and other traditional works,” Bacaling said during the validation.

Bacaling also added that the Training Regulation for beadworks took 2-3 years to complete with the help of different experts all over the country.

TESDA and NCCA make their dream a reality.

TESDA will also conduct different validation and assessment to different regions in the country as it will include in the TechVoc training the Loom weaving, Mat weaving, Embroidery, Basketry, and Pottery.

The demonstration was conducted in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato led by Sta. Cruz Mission School Inc. and will be used for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao area.

Despite the pandemic and limited flights for the region, the conduct of validation and assessment was possible thru different platforms online.