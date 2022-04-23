Tricycle driver in North Cotabato nabbed for transporting assault rifles 

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato--- Authorities clamped down yesterday a tricycle driver for attempting to transport somewhere in this town three assault rifles.

The 28-year-old Avier Amal was intercepted by personnel of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion at a checkpoint in Kapinpilan area here, his tricycle carrying two M14 assault rifles and an M653 rifle.

Amal was said to have come from the border of Midsayap and Datu Piang town in Maguindanao, where there is presence of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

He was immediately brought to the headquarters of the 34th IB in Barangay Salunayan here for interrogation and was, subsequently, turned over to the Midsayap Municipal Police Station.

The police shall prosecute him for possession of unlicensed firearms.

A report on his arrest had also been submitted to the municipal office of the Commission on Elections as basis for his having violated the gun ban the Comelec has been imposing since December in line with the forthcoming May 9 local, provincial and national elections.