UK: Bangsamoro one of world’s few successful peace processes

MANILA – The United Kingdom has hailed the creation of the Bangsamoro region as one of the world’s few successful peace processes as it joined the Philippines in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro (CAB).

In a statement dated March 27, 2024, the UK Embassy in Manila congratulated the government, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and the Bangsamoro people on the milestone.

“Today, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is one of the few successful peace processes in the world. We commend all the parties for the way in which they have worked together in the pursuit of long-lasting peace over the last ten years,” it said.

“As a member of the International Contact Group, the UK has been a long-standing supporter of the peace process,” it added.

The UK has been supporting the Mindanao peace process and has shared its own experience from the Northern Ireland Good Friday Agreement and the Scottish devolution process.

“Our programmes focused on strengthening governance, advancing the role of women in politics and peace and security, and fostering active civic participation,” it said.

“We remain strongly committed to supporting the Philippines and the BARMM in maintaining peace and promoting inclusive development in the BARMM in the years ahead,” it added.

In a separate post on X, Japanese Ambassador-designate to the Philippines Endo Kazuya also joined the country in commemorating a decade since the CAB signing.

“My heartfelt congratulations on the 10th Anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB). Here’s to a decade of milestones and to even greater strides towards enduring peace in the Bangsamoro region in the years ahead,” he said.

Japan is also among the many countries that support the economic growth, basic public service delivery, and improvement of governance in BARMM.

Most recently, it announced a USD2.58 million (PHP141.9 million) project that will rehabilitate four peace and security stations in Mindanao as a way to sustain the peace efforts in the region.

The Army's 6th Infantry Division, headed by Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, has vowed to support the Mindanao Peace Process as the govenrment and MILF celebrate 10th year since the signing of Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).