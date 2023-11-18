UPDATE:PNP, OCD: 7 die, over 300 hurt in Mag 6.8-quake in South Mindanao

KORONADAL CITY – Police and disaster officials in the Soccsargen region have reported that at least five persons have been killed and hundreds were injured after the Magnitude 6.8 earthquake that hit the region Friday.

Colonel Nicomedes Olaivar, Gen. Santos City police director, said in a radio interview that a couple in Barangay San Isidro, was pinned to death when a concrete wall collapsed after the 4:14 tremor.

He identified them as Danny Ginung, 26, and his wife Jane, 18, both from Barangay Sinawal but temporarily residing in Amadeo compound in Barangay San Isidro.

Olaivar also said that a lady beautician, Winnefreda Flores, 45, was killed when she was hit by a steel beam of the collapsed ceiling on the third floor of SM City GenSan.

The Police Regional Office 12 (PRO-12) reported that a pastor in Barangay Suyan, Malapatan and a hardware store owner in Glan, both in Sarangani were killed, respectively.

In Malapatan town, Romeo pastor Yata Talino died after being hit by falling rocks in Barangay Suyan following the temblor.

Joles Butal, owner of a hardware store in Glan was killed when his head was hit by falled steel products.

The office of Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, also reported that over 400 persons, mostly students and mall workers were hurt.

City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao on Saturday suspended classes at all levels today as the city engineering office conducted an assessment and evaluation of all public school buildings.

Olaimvar said most of the injured students were inside the Lagao gymnasium attending a cheering competition when the earthquake started forcing them to rush to the exit.

Police said no stampede had transpired but many students were hurt as they rushed to the gymnasium exits from the bleachers.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Soccsksargen region said evaluation and assessment of government and private structures, including town halls, are continuing.

Five major malls in Gen. Santos and Koronadal City suffered cracks and damages as a result of the quake. These are the KCC of GenSan, Gaisan Mall, and Robinsons in Gen. Santos City and KCC of Marbel and Gaisano Grand-Koronadal.

At least five people were reported hurt in Koronadal City, specifically in KCC Marbel and Ace Centerpoint shopping malls.

The OCD-12 also reported that a male person in Malapatan, Sarangani also died of a stroke.

In Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, a senior citizen also died, possibly due to stroke, the OCD in Region 11 said.