Veteran director Carlo J. Caparas dies; 80

MANILA – Veteran director and comic strip creator Carlo J. Caparas, who was best known for putting life into iconic Filipino superheroes and comic book characters, has died, his family announced Saturday night.

He was 80 years old.

Caparas' daughter, Peach Caparas, wrote an ode to her father to announce his passing in a Facebook post.

“Sa larangan ng komiks siya ang naghari, naging bahagi ng kultura, naging yaman ng lahi. Umabot sa lona ng pinilakang tabing, hinangaan, pinalakpakan ng bayang magiting (In the field of comics he reigned, became part of the culture, became the treasure of the race. Reached the canvas of the silver screen, admired, applauded by this brave nation),” Peach wrote.

“Subalit buhay ay sadyang may wakas… ‘Pack up na Direk’. Oras na ng uwian (But life has an end... 'It’s pack up time, Director'. It's time to go home).”

“Hayaang kasaysayan ang humusga sa iyong mga obra. Salamat Direk Carlo J. sa mga dibuho at istorya. Mga istoryang nabuo sa bawat tipa ng iyong makinilya (Let history judge your works. Thank you, Director Carlo J, for the drawings and stories. Stories created with every stroke of your typewriter),” she went on.

Caparas is behind some of the country’s iconic comics and movies such as “Ang Panday”, “Bakekang,” “Pieta” and “Totoy Bato.”