Villagers displaced as flashfloods hit GenSan, South Cotabato

May 19, 2021
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- Flashfloods swept through villages in nearby General Santos City and in several towns in South Cotabato province before midnight Tuesday following torrential rains hours prior.

The disaster risk reduction management councils in General Santos City and in South Cotabato have dispatched emergency responders to the flooded areas to provide affected residents with essential interventions.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday he ordered their Task Force GenSan and the 601st Infantry Brigade to help in the emergency response operations of the local government units in the flooded areas.

“Our troops are also trained calamity and disaster response operators. They are ready to help these LGUs,” Uy said.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. has dispatched emergency responders to Barangay Panay in Banga town where agricultural enclaves got flooded due to heavy downpours.

Flashfloods swept through more than 20 areas in General Santos City Tuesday night, according to local officials and key members of the city disaster risk reduction and management council.

The Police Regional Office-12 is providing manpower support to flood response efforts of the General Santos City government and the office of South Cotabato’s provincial governor.

 

