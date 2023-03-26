Westmincom chief Lt. Gen. Galido lauds successful campaign vs. terrorist groups

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Western Mindanao Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, was elated with the accomplishments of the different military units in the campaign against terrorism and lawlessness.

“I am happy that we are able to sustain the momentum and continue to gain grounds through the hard work and dedication of our soldiers and the indefatigable support of our partners, stakeholders, and the peace-loving people of Mindanao,” Lt. Gen. Galido expressed.

The WestMinCom Commander expressed his elation after receiving reports of successful operations from the ground units.

During the conduct of a checkpoint operation at Bulod Detachment, Barangay Bulod, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur, at noon of March 23, combined elements of the 1st Mechanized Battalion, Maguindanao Provincial Police Office, and Sultan sa Barongis (SSB) Municipal Police Station intercepted two violators of RA 10591.

The apprehended personalities were identified as Lagasi Bansil, 18 years old, and Singan Kabuwat, 19 years old, both male and residents of Palumbi, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Based on the report, the duo was heading from Palumbi to Barangay Tugal, Sultan sa Barongis onboard a Suzuki motorcycle. Government forces recovered one 12-gauge pistol and two shotgun ammunition from Kabuwat’s possession.

The apprehended personalities and recovered firearm and ammunition were turned over to Sultan sa Barongis MPS for further investigation and proper disposition.

Also, at 8:40 a.m. Thursday (March 23), troops of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion and the 33rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, while operating in Barangay Dalgan, Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur, recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The EOD team recovered the IEDs for further examination and proper disposition.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, Commander of Joint Task Force Central, said that the military units under his command intensify the implementation of campaigns to ensure mission accomplishment.

Meanwhile, an armed confrontation transpired between the troops of the 10th Infantry Battalion and ten armed members of the weakened Guerilla Front Sendong in Barangay Siloy, Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

The firefight lasted for 30 minutes, after which the enemies withdrew. No one was hurt on the government side, while the casualties on the enemy side are yet to be determined.

While scouring the clash site, troops sighted numerous bloodstains and recovered one AK47, ten magazines for AK47, three bandoliers, medical supplies, and enemy personal belongings.

Joint Task Force ZamPeLan Commander, Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete urged the remaining members of the communist terrorist group in Misamis to end their armed struggle. “They do not have the capability to win over the government forces anymore so it is better for them to just throw their white flags and join us in the journey toward lasting peace and progress.”