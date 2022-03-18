Winds destroy 36 houses in upland Maguindanao town

SOUTH UPI, Maguindanao --- Strong winds following heavy rains on Thursday night destroyed no fewer than 30 houses in Barangay Kigan here.

Barangay officials said the affected families have relocated to houses of relatives and school buildings nearby.

Mayor Reynalbert Insular, chairperson of the South Upi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, dispatched Friday emergency responders to extend initial humanitarian interventions for displaced families.

Barangay Kigan is an upland area where residents rely mainly on hybrid corn farming means of livelihood.

The area was originally surrounded by timberlands left barren by decades of poaching.