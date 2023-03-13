  Monday Mar, 13 2023 12:11:35 PM

Woman killed with broken liquor bottle by boyfriend

John M. Unson
Suspect Elson Jamisula is now in the custody of the Don Carlos Municipal Police Station. (From Bukidnon PPO) 

COTABATO CITY --- An alleged drug dependent stabbed dead Sunday using a broken liquor bottle his 22-year-old live-in partner in Don Carlos town in Bukidnon.

In an initial statement Sunday, the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office, said the fatality, Kimberly Achas, 22, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where policemen and barangay tanods rushed him for treatment.

Barangay Officials managed to immediately arrest and turnover to responding policemen the boyfriend of Achas, the 27-year-old Elson Jamisula, now locked in a detention facility of the Don Carlos Municipal Police Station.

Neighbors first heard them arguing loudly while inside their house in Poblacion Sur in Don Carlos and, as they checked, found out that the suspect had repeatedly hit the victim with a plastic chair before killing her with a broken glass bottle.

Friends of Jamisula and probers from the Don Carlos MPS had told reporters the detained suspect, a heavy drinker and often drunk, is hooked to shabu. 

Relatives of Achas are to file a criminal case against Jamisula, according to officials of the Don Carlos municipal police force.

 

