  Wednesday Oct, 27 2021 01:05:17 PM

Woman nabbed for posing as PDEA agent in NoCot town

Local News • 10:00 AM Wed Oct 27, 2021
30
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA
Photo courtesy of Pikit PNP

PIKIT, North Cotabato  – Police here arrested Tuesday a woman who posed as agent of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) while roaming around town.

Major Maxim Peralta, Pikit town chief, said his office received a tip from concerned citizen about a woman claiming she is a PDEA agent in Barangay Ladtingan.

Village officials claimed the woman told them she was a PDEA agent and was conducting surveillance and casing operations against suspected drug peddlers.

Maj. Peralta said the woman, identified as Meah of Barangay Banago, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur, could not present legitimate identification cards showing she is a PDEA undercover agent.

Meah refused to issue statement to media.

The PDEA North Cotabato Office also disowned Meah.

The 23-year-old woman who was unarmed was invited for questioning and police are preparing charges for usurpation of authority.

