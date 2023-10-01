Twenty-Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

1st Reading – Ezekiel 18:25-28

Thus says the LORD:

You say, “The way of the Lord is not fair.’ Therefore, listen, O house of Israel. How could it be that my way is not fair? And is it not instead your ways that are perverse?

For when the just man turns himself away from his justice, and commits iniquity, he shall die by this; by the injustice that he has worked, he shall die.

And when the impious man turns himself away from his impiety, which he has done, and accomplishes judgment and justice, he shall cause his own soul to live.

For by considering and turning himself away from all his iniquities, which he has worked, he shall certainly live, and he shall not die.

Responsorial Psalm – Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9

R. (6a) Remember your mercies, O Lord.

Your ways, O LORD, make known to me;

teach me your paths,

guide me in your truth and teach me,

for you are God my savior.

R. Remember your mercies, O Lord.

Remember that your compassion, O LORD,

and your love are from of old.

The sins of my youth and my frailties remember not;

in your kindness remember me,

because of your goodness, O LORD.

R. Remember your mercies, O Lord.

Good and upright is the LORD;

thus he shows sinners the way.

He guides the humble to justice,

and teaches the humble his way.

R. Remember your mercies, O Lord.

2nd Reading – Philippians 2:1-11

Brothers and sisters:

If there is any consolation in Christ, any solace of charity, any fellowship of the Spirit, any feelings of commiseration: complete my joy by having the same understanding, holding to the same charity, being of one mind, with the same sentiment.

Let nothing be done by contention, nor in vain glory. Instead, in humility, let each of you esteem others to be better than himself.

Let each of you not consider anything to be your own, but rather to belong to others.

For this understanding in you was also in Christ Jesus: who, though he was in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be seized.

Instead, he emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being made in the likeness of men, and accepting the state of a man.

He humbled himself, becoming obedient even unto death, even the death of the Cross.

Because of this, God has also exalted him and has given him a name which is above every name, so that, at the name of Jesus, every knee would bend, of those in heaven, of those on earth, and of those in hell, and so that every tongue would confess that the Lord Jesus Christ is in the glory of God the Father.

Or Philippians 2:1-5

Alleliua – John 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel – Matthew 21:28-32

Jesus said to the chief priests and elders of the people:

“What is your opinion? A man had two sons. He came to the first and said, ‘Son, go out and work in the vineyard today.’

He said in reply, ‘I will not, ‘ but afterwards changed his mind and went.

The man came to the other son and gave the same order. He said in reply, ‘Yes, sir, ‘but did not go.

Which of the two did his father’s will?” They answered, “The first.” Jesus said to them, “Amen, I say to you, tax collectors and prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God before you.

When John came to you in the way of righteousness, you did not believe him; but tax collectors and prostitutes did. Yet even when you saw that, you did not later change your minds and believe him.”