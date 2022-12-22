  Thursday Dec, 22 2022 05:06:56 PM

Youth learns dangers of violent extremism

TIMRA Reports • 15:00 PM Thu Dec 22, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
More than 20 from local youth groups participated in the forum. (From Salaam Police Center)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - A police unit promoting interfaith solidarity among southerners on Wednesday lectured 25 members of local youth groups on how to prevent the spread of violent extremism.

The activity, held in a function facility here, was jointly facilitated by the Integrated Community and Cultural Affairs Division of the General Santos City government and the Salaam Police Center Eastern Mindanao Field Unit.

On supervision of Police Major Badrudin Esmael, Corporal Malik Macadatar lectured the participants to the workshop on the dangers of violent extremism and how to avoid indoctrination that can lead to dangerous consequences.

Macadatar also taught participants about the adverse effects to them and their families of addiction to illegal drugs.

Esmael, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Field Office of the Salaam Police of the Philippine National Police, said Thursday he is thankful to the General Santos City government for embarking on the dialogue on violent extremism with representatives from the local youth sector.

The PNP’s Salaam Police focuses on promotion of unity and tolerance among local communities with different religions and the preservation of Islamic peacebuilding traditions.

 

