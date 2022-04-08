Zambo Norte cops mourn death of colleague in accident

COTABATO CITY--- The Zamboanga del Norte provincial police is mourning the demise of a policewoman from its ranks in a tragic highway mishap Thursday that left four companions dead.

The fatality, Patrolwoman Florilyn Balansag died on the spot when the patrol vehicle carrying her and four companions went wayward and hit a tree along a highway in Barangay Santo Niño in Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The four who were badly hurt in the accident, Staff Sgt. Eric Panangitan, Patrolwomen Princess Ann Adaza and Cherrie Ann Armuganda and Patrolman Ray Franciso, are now confined in a hospital.

Balansag and her companions belong to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office.

Francisco, their driver, reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical problem.