The Mindanao Cross (April 20, 2024)

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 22, 2024)

PDEA-12 arrests illegal drug recidivist

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - A recidivist under the authorities' target list was nabbed in a buy-bust operation initiated by PDEA Sultan Kudarat...

2 men nabbed, P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi City

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musoim Mindanao have successfully apprehended...

13 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi - Prompt response by combined forces from 1st SOU Maritime Group (lead unit), 1st Tawi Tawi PMFC, Sea Marshall Unit-SWM, Coast...

Bloody 'rido' in isolated North Cotabato barangay waning down

COTABATO CITY --- Guns are silent in Barangay Matilac in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato since last week after the military had repositioned away from...