  Thursday Oct, 29 2020 07:27:24 PM

PH RADYO ESKWELA (October 29, 2020 3-4 pm)

Submitted by DepEd on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 15:19

BTA approves Bangsamoro Administrative Code

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Transition Authority approved the Bangsamoro Administrative Code (BAC) during a special session on its second regular...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases, 33 recoveries, 3 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-three patients from the provinces comprising the Soccsksargen region have recovered from the novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (...

In Manila MinDA Tienda: BARMM booth big hit

Impressive! BANGSAMORO BOOTH BIG HIT IN MinDA TIENDA IN MANILA The nascent Bangsamoro Autonomous Government was the undisputed Star in the...

Protecting human rights key to Church’s mission, says new Filipino cardinal

The country’s new cardinal said that protecting human rights is neither optional nor secondary but must be at the heart of the Church’s mission....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: PNP, tinutugis ang suspects sa paghahagis ng granada Cotabato city LSI, nasawi habang naka-isolate sa Kidapawan City  3...