  Tuesday Nov, 17 2020

RADYO ESKWELA (November 17, 2020 10-11 am)

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 4 deaths, 43 new infections, 42 recoveries in Region12

COTABATO CITY - FOUR more Covid-19 patients have died in Region 12 due to novel coronavirus diseases related diseases, the Department of Health today...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 17, 2020)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.  Mas marami ang gumaling sa Covid-19 sa Region 12 kahapon, kaysa bagong kaso, ayon sa DOH. 2.  Sa South...

BARMM taps various sectors to help end violent extremism

LAKE SEBU, South Cotabato — With the view to end violent extremism in the region, the Bangsamoro Government is holding a series of conferences with...

Mindanao's media community mourns Manar's demise

KIDAPAWAN CITY ---- Reporters in Southern Mindanao are mourning the demise of a multi-awarded colleague, a renowned peace and conflict-sensitive...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: More patients recover than new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - More and more patients are winning the battle against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Region 12, the Department of...