RADYO ESKWELA (October 19, 2020 10-11 am)

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
Catholic priest in North Cotabato tests positive of COVID
KIDAPAWAN CITY – About 30 diocesan priests in Cotabato province will undergo isolation starting today after one of them have tested positive of...
Peaceful Basilan now produces honeydew melon
BASILAN - The provincial government is encouraging farmers to propagate honeydew melon to hasten their recovery from “cocolisap” infestation that...
Sinkhole found in Tuluan, North Cotabato open field
TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Na-kordon na ng Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council o MDRRMC ang nasa 20-talampakang sinkhole na...
UDATE: Fruit dealer slain in gun, grenade attack
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A fruit dealer was killed when shot by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Singao here Sunday night, police said. Lt....
Kidapawan trader slain in grenade attack
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Patay ang isang negosyante nang tapunan ng granada ang bahay nito bandang alas otso y medya ngayong gabi sa barangay Singao...