RADYO ESKWELA (October 19, 2020 10-11 am)

RADYO ESKWELA (October 16, 2020 3-4 Pm)
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 15:11
RADYO ESKWELA (October 15, 2020 3-4 pm)
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:17
RADYO ESKWELA (October 14, 2020 3-4 pm)
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:01
RADYO ESKWELA (October 12, 2020 3-4 pm)
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 15:12
Radyo Eskwela (October 7, 2020)
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:37
Radyo Eskwela (October 6, 2020)
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:36

Catholic priest in North Cotabato tests positive of COVID

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – About 30 diocesan priests in Cotabato province will undergo isolation starting today after one of them have tested positive of...

Peaceful Basilan now produces honeydew melon

BASILAN - The provincial government is encouraging farmers to propagate honeydew melon to hasten their recovery from “cocolisap” infestation that...

Sinkhole found in Tuluan, North Cotabato open field

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Na-kordon na ng Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council o MDRRMC ang nasa 20-talampakang sinkhole na...

UDATE: Fruit dealer slain in gun, grenade attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – A fruit dealer was killed when shot by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Singao here Sunday night, police said. Lt....

Kidapawan trader slain in grenade attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Patay ang isang negosyante nang tapunan ng granada ang bahay nito bandang alas otso y medya ngayong gabi sa barangay Singao...