  Sunday Dec, 25 2022 07:30:19 AM

‘No work, no pay’ on Dec. 26, Jan. 2

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 07:15 AM Sun Dec 25, 2022
By: 
Ferdinand Patinio

MANILA – The “no work, no pay” policy will be implemented on Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, both declared as special non-working holidays, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said those who will report for work on both days will receive an additional 30 percent of their daily salary.

“If they did not report for work, they have no pay unless there is a different company policy,” he said in a radio interview over the weekend.

On Thursday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. added Dec. 26 to the list of holidays to give workers more time to spend time with their families.

Dec. 24 and 31 have been “special working” days for two years now to allow the country to “recover from the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic” and “to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special working days instead.”

An employee is entitled only to the daily wage on both days.

For regular holidays Christmas Day and New Year, an employee shall be paid a total of 200 percent of the daily wage for the first eight hours and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

Under Proclamation 90, Jan. 2, also a Monday like Dec. 26, will be an additional special non-working day “in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families.” (PNA)

