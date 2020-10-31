“Surrender now so we can marry and have a family,” girl tells NPA lover

COTABATO CITY – Love can move mountains, so as the saying goes.

The old maxim rang true when the women who helped convince their would-be husbands to abandon the communist rebel movement tied the knot in a mass wedding in Antipas, North Cotabato on Thursday.

The pairs were among the 32 couples who were wed during the provincial government’s “Serbisyo Caravan,” described by officials as a one-stop-shop initiative for far-flung communities to access basic services and other assistance.

Antipas Mayor Igidio Cadungon and Vice Mayor Cris Cadungon jointly administered the mass wedding in the presence of North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco.

Barangay Camutan chairperson Romy Amoloy lauded Catamco for bringing the “Serbisyo Caravan” to his village, saying it will help members of the communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA) change their views about the government.

Edmar, one of the former NPA rebels who exchanged “I do’s” with his bride, said marrying his fiancée was a long-time dream.

“We cannot marry each other because I was running from the law, but now we can freely do it, and we are happy,” said Edmar, 35, who had been with the NPA in the mountains of North Cotabato and Bukidnon for 10 years.

“Surrender now so we can marry and have a family,” Edmar quoted his wife as telling him last month.

Early this month, Edmar surrendered with five others.

Edmar said he and his colleagues did not regret their decision. (PNA)